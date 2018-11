President Donald Trump on Wednesday called PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor’s question about the boost he’s given to white nationalists “racist.” She said later on twitter: “We press on.”

A note: I followed up the president calling my question "racist" with a policy question about his proposed middle class tax cut because that's what journalists do. We press on. We focus on the privilege of asking questions for a living. We do the work.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2018