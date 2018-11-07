Trump Tells Black Reporter She’s Asking A ‘Racist Question’

When PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor asked a question about white nationalists’ support of his divisive rhetoric, President Donald Trump scolded her for asking a “racist question.”
“We have a lot of problems, excuse me, but to say that what you said is so insulting to me,” Trump said. “It’s a very terrible thing that you said.”
Watch here:
Asked about criticism that his rhetoric may have emboldened white nationalists, Pres. Trump replies, “That’s such a racist question.” https://t.co/QF15MHrJt2 pic.twitter.com/6G15aooQyR
— ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018