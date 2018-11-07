Latest
3 mins ago
Trump On Russian Invasion Of Ukraine: Thanks, Obama
11 mins ago
Trump Tells Japanese Reporter: ‘Say Hello To Shinzō’
11 mins ago
Trump: I’d Rather Tell You At A ‘Different Time’ If I Am Axing Sessions, Rosenstein
livewire Extremism

Trump Tells Black Reporter She’s Asking A ‘Racist Question’

By
November 7, 2018 1:13 pm

When PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor asked a question about white nationalists’ support of his divisive rhetoric, President Donald Trump scolded her for asking a “racist question.”

“We have a lot of problems, excuse me, but to say that what you said is so insulting to me,” Trump said. “It’s a very terrible thing that you said.”

Watch here:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: