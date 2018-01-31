Report: Missouri AG Blames Sex Trafficking On ‘The Sexual Revolution’

Missouri attorney general Josh Hawley (R) last month blamed the state’s “human trafficking crisis” on the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

Citing audio it obtained of Hawley’s remarks at a “Pastors and Pews” event in December 2017, the Kansas City Star reported that Hawley said “the sexual revolution has led to exploitation of women on a scale that we would never have imagined, never have imagined.”

“We have a human trafficking crisis in our state and in this city and in our country because people are willing to purchase women, young women, and treat them like commodities,” Hawley said, according to the report. “There is a market for it. Why is there? Because our culture has completely lost its way.”

Hawley claimed that “the false gospel of ‘anything goes’ ends in this road of slavery.”

“It ends in the slavery and the exploitation of the most vulnerable among us. It ends in the slavery and exploitation of young women. It will destroy our families,” he said, per the Kansas City Star. “You know what I’m talking about, the 1960s, 1970s, it became commonplace in our culture among our cultural elites, Hollywood, and the media, to talk about, to denigrate the biblical truth about husband and wife, man and woman.”

Hawley is running for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) in the state’s 2018 Senate election.

One of his opponents for the party nomination, Courtland Sykes, has already made waves on the gender and sexual politics front by claiming that feminists have “nasty, snake-filled heads” and are “career-obsessed banshees” and “nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she-devils.”