Latest
(L-R) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Marking their 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the United States-Baltic Summit at the White House.
1 hour ago
CNN: Trump Floated Replacing Sessions With Pruitt This Week
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Baltic Heads of State in the East Room of the White House. On the 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the U.S.-Baltic Summit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
2 hours ago
Trump Claims Ignorance Of His Lawyer’s $130,000 Payment To Porn Star
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency of United States (EPA), during the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Environment ongioing in Bologna, Italy, 11 June 2017. The meeting runs until tomorrow, 12 June. ANSA/ GIORGIO BENVENUTI
2 hours ago
Report: Pruitt Targeted Career Staff Who Stood Up To Him Over Sirens, Spending
livewire

Report: Lobbying Docs Show Pruitt’s Townhouse Deal Did Create Conflicts

By | April 5, 2018 6:45 pm
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt looks back after speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was either lying or ignorant when he claimed that his former landlord’s lobbyist husband doesn’t have any clients with business before the EPA.

That’s according to the Daily Beast. The website looked into lobbying records and determined that yes, powerful energy lobbyist Steven Hart — a friend of Pruitt’s from Oklahoma — has clients with business before Pruitt’s agency. Hart is chairman and CEO if Williams & Jensen, one of the most prominent lobbying firms in the country. His wife, Vicki Hart, is a health care lobbyist and Pruitt’s former landlord. 

Steven Hart was part of a four-member team at Williams & Jensen to represent glass bottle manufacturer Owens-Illinois as an EPA lobbyist, according to the the Daily Beast report. Owens-Illinois’ joint venture with MillerCoors, Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, announced a settlement with the EPA, DOJ and state of Colorado in June 2017, while Pruitt was living in the townhouse.

Contrary to Pruitt’s claims, according to the Daily Beast, Hart also represents Cheniere Energy, the liquid natural gas exporter that Pruitt championed during a December trip to Morocco.

Hart has more energy clients, according to the Daily Beast, including Black & Decker subsidiary Stanley Oil and Gas; and Smithfield Foods, which burns animal waste to create energy. 

The report also listed others of Hart’s clients regulated in part by the EPA: Coca-Cola, United Airlines and, until recently, a trade group representing Chrysler, Ford Motor Company and General Motors.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Meet The Hilarious Writer Behind Some Of Your Favorite TV Shows
More Livewire
View All
Comments