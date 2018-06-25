Latest
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 2: Teachers rally at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 2, 2018.
Kansas Supreme Court Rules Lawmakers Didn't Increase School Funding Enough
Indicted Kremlin-Linked Firm Challenges Mueller's Legal Authority
Two Texas Bases Chosen To House Detained Migrants
Report: Fox News Suspends David Bossie For Two Weeks Over ‘Cotton Pickin’ Line

By | June 25, 2018 6:34 pm
Screenshot/Fox News

Former Trump deputy campaign manager and Citizens United president David Bossie has been suspended from Fox News airwaves for two weeks after he told a black Democratic strategist “you’re out of your cotton-pickin’ mind” on Sunday, the Daily Beast reported Monday.

Bossie made the comment to fellow “Fox & Friends Weekend” guest Joel Payne.

“I’ve got some relatives who picked cotton, and I’m not going to sit here and allow you to attack me like that on TV,” Payne responded.

Bossie seemed to take issue with Payne’s protest.

“This is ridiculous,” he said. “This is what’s gone on in America. This is what we’re about. Ed, this is outrageous.”

Earlier in the conversation, Bossie used half of the phrase to refer to critics of the President who compare the Trump administration to Nazi rule in Germany.

“These people have lost their ever-pickin’ minds,” he said.

Bossie later apologized on Twitter:

“David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate,” a statement from the network Sunday read. “His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”

TPM has reached out to the network to confirm the news of Bossie’s suspension. 

