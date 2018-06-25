Bossie To Black Dem Strategist: ‘You’re Out Of Your Cotton-Picking Mind’

David Bossie, former Trump deputy campaign manager, told black Democratic strategist Joel Payne that he is “out of his cotton-picking mind” on Fox and Friends Sunday.

The two were sparring over General Michael Hayden when Bossie dropped the racist comment. Payne retorted immediately. “Let me tell you something,” he said. “I’ve got some relatives who picked cotton. And I’m not going to allow you to attack me like that on TV.”

Bossie later apologized via tweet.

During a heated segment on Fox & Friends today, I should have chosen my words more carefully and never used the offensive phrase that I did. I apologize to Joel Payne, Fox News and its viewers. — David Bossie (@David_Bossie) June 24, 2018

Per CNN, Fox News declined to say if it would suspend Bossie, who’s been with the network since February 2017, but a spokesperson did issue a statement. “David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate,” the statement said. “His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”

Payne went on MSNBC to address the comment, saying “unfortunately, that’s just par for the course with this President and with the people that surround him.”

Thanks to @davidgura for having me on to share my side in full. Sincerely hope folks keep their eye on the ball. Call out the BS when you see it but keep those 2000 plus kids being detained on the border front and center. https://t.co/LCgfZrVqhZ — Joel Payne (@paynedc) June 24, 2018

