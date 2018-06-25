Latest
22 mins ago
GOP Candidate Arrington Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Fatal Crash
on September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
37 mins ago
Trump Attacks ‘Filthy’ Restaurant That Refused To Serve His Press Secretary
1 hour ago
Pruitt Under Investigation For Alleged Retaliation Against Employees
livewire

Bossie To Black Dem Strategist: ‘You’re Out Of Your Cotton-Picking Mind’

By | June 25, 2018 8:52 am

David Bossie, former Trump deputy campaign manager, told black Democratic strategist Joel Payne that he is “out of his cotton-picking mind” on Fox and Friends Sunday.

The two were sparring over General Michael Hayden when Bossie dropped the racist comment. Payne retorted immediately. “Let me tell you something,” he said. “I’ve got some relatives who picked cotton. And I’m not going to allow you to attack me like that on TV.”

Bossie later apologized via tweet.

Per CNN, Fox News declined to say if it would suspend Bossie, who’s been with the network since February 2017, but a spokesperson did issue a statement. “David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate,” the statement said. “His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”

Payne went on MSNBC to address the comment, saying “unfortunately, that’s just par for the course with this President and with the people that surround him.”

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments