Report: Conservative Groups Backing Jim Jordan To Lead House GOP Despite Allegations From Wrestlers

A handful of conservative group are joining an effort to elect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a member of the House Freedom Caucus and fierce ally of President Trump, as House speaker or minority leader after the November elections, Politico reported Wednesday.

These groups have rallied around Jordan despite multiple former Ohio State University wrestlers, who Jordan coached, accusing him of ignoring the team doctor’s systematic sexual abuse. The groups include Club for Growth, FreedomWorks, the Conservative Leadership Fund, Tea Party Patriots, and For America, according to the Politico report.

Per Politico, “more than 1,000 conservatives” apparently support Jordan enough to appear at an upcoming Sept. 26 rally in support of his bid for the speakership.