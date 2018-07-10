Latest
OSU Wrestler: Jim Jordan ‘Snickered’ When I Told Him About Doc Abuse

By | July 10, 2018 10:41 am
OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES - 2018/02/23: Representative Jim Jordan (R), Representative for Ohio's 4th congressional district, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) sponsored by the American Conservative Union held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
LightRocket via Getty Images

Another Ohio State University wrestler has accused Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of  knowing about alleged sexual abuse by the team’s doctor and told CNN that Jordan “snickered” when the athlete told him about an incident with Dr. Richard Strauss. 

The latest wrestler to come forward, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told CNN that Jordan was a “phony” for denying that he knew about the alleged abuse when he was an assistant coach for the wrestling team.

“I remember coming up and saying, ‘Strauss held my balls longer than normal.’ He just snickered,” the wrestler said.

The former athlete said he remembered approaching Jordan and a group of wrestlers and saying “something to the effect of ‘his hands are cold as shit; he checked out every hair on my ball,’” the wrestler told CNN, adding that Jordan walked away and said, “I have nothing to do with this.”

The athlete who spoke with CNN — who also voted for Jordan when he first ran for office — is the eighth former wrestler to come forward alleging that Jordan was aware of Strauss’ abuse. Jordan has denied all the allegations and has called the scandal a conveniently timed political attack.

“He’s sitting here and directly lying,” the wrestler said, adding that he supports fellow OSU wrestler Mike DiSabato, who has been public about his assertions of abuse and Jordan’s knowledge of the incidents.

A former White House ethics chief has submitted a request to the Office of Congressional Ethics to probe Jordan’s knowledge of the alleged abuse.

Strauss died of suicide in 2005 and and OSU is currently probing the allegations of sexual abuse by former athletes.

