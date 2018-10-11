Report: Adelson Gives Tens Of Millions More To GOP Super PACs Ahead Of Midterms

Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson has given tens of millions of dollars in last-minute donations to two major Republican super PACs, the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, Politico reported Thursday citing two unnamed “senior Republicans familiar with the donation.”

That’s on top of Adelson and his wife’s combined $25 million and $30 million in donations to the Senate and House super PACs, respectively, Politico reported, likely making Adelson the largest Republican donor of the 2018 cycle.