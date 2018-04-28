Trump Calls For Tester’s Resignation Over Jackson Investigation

President Donald Trump continued his crusade against Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) Saturday, accusing him of slandering White House physician Ronny Jackson and calling for his resignation.

Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

….great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah reportedly echoed this line of attack on Friday. “Sen. Jon Tester engaged in character assassination against a decorated rear admiral in the United States Navy, and he didn’t have a shred of evidence to back it up,” he said according to a Saturday morning Washington Post report.

The White House’s reaction appears to be spurred by a statement sent out by the Secret Service on Friday denying that one particular allegation about Jackson—that he got drunk and pounded on the door of a female coworker, causing the Secret Service to intervene—was true.

“A thorough review of internal documents related to all Presidential foreign travel that occurred in 2015, in addition to interviews of personnel who were present during foreign travel that occurred during the same time frame, has resulted in no information that would indicate the allegation is accurate,” the statement reportedly reads.

The White House also contends that internal investigations have proven another Jackson allegation false, that he drunkenly crashed a government vehicle at a Secret Service going away party.