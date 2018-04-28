Latest
livewire

Trump Calls For Tester’s Resignation Over Jackson Investigation

By | April 28, 2018 10:07 am
AFP Contributor/AFP

President Donald Trump continued his crusade against Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) Saturday, accusing him of slandering White House physician Ronny Jackson and calling for his resignation.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah reportedly echoed this line of attack on Friday. “Sen. Jon Tester engaged in character assassination against a decorated rear admiral in the United States Navy, and he didn’t have a shred of evidence to back it up,” he said according to a Saturday morning Washington Post report.

The White House’s reaction appears to be spurred by a statement sent out by the Secret Service on Friday denying that one particular allegation about Jackson—that he got drunk and pounded on the door of a female coworker, causing the Secret Service to intervene—was true.

“A thorough review of internal documents related to all Presidential foreign travel that occurred in 2015, in addition to interviews of personnel who were present during foreign travel that occurred during the same time frame, has resulted in no information that would indicate the allegation is accurate,” the statement reportedly reads.

The White House also contends that internal investigations have proven another Jackson allegation false, that he drunkenly crashed a government vehicle at a Secret Service going away party.

