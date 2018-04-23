Latest
3 hours ago
CO Supreme Court Rules GOP Rep. Shouldn’t Be On Republican Primary Ballot
on May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
4 hours ago
Senate Committee Approves Pompeo Nomination For Full Senate Vote
President Donald Trump announces his decision about the United States' participation in the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015 to deal with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance so to limit global warming to a manageable level.
5 hours ago
Dems: Pruitt’s Phone Booth Useless And Sweep For Bugs In His Office Improper
livewire

Rand Paul Flip-Flops On Pompeo, Now Pledges Support

By | April 23, 2018 5:28 pm
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions state insurance commissioners during a hearing on the individual health insurance market for 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he will be voting for secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo Monday evening just before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee vote, a complete reversal from his statements earlier in the week.

His flip-flop will likely lead the committee to pass the nomination on to a floor vote, where enough Democrats have committed their support to ensure Pompeo’s confirmation.

Less than a week ago, Paul was painting himself as staunchly against Pompeo, citing his support of the Iraq War and interrogation methods Paul considers torture as disqualifying factors.

“I think the debate over whether or not America is a country in favor of torture or not is an important one,” he reportedly said at a Wednesday press conference. “I’m going to do everything I can to block them.”

Trump has been leaning on Paul in an attempt to get the Republican bloc in line, a necessity with such a slim Senate majority.

More Livewire
View All
Comments