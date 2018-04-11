Republicans Run Pro-Mueller Ad During Fox And Friends In DC Market

On Wednesday morning, a commercial bolstering Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s credentials and advocating that he complete his Russia investigation aired during Fox and Friends in the Washington D.C. market.

According to the Washington Post, the ad came from a group called Republicans for the Rule of Law led by Bill Kristol, editor at large at the Weekly Standard. The group’s website displays quotes from many Republican lawmakers supporting Mueller and his work.

President Donald Trump is known to be an avid viewer of the show, often tweeting about and focusing on issues raised during the programm. His staffers make guest appearances on Fox News shows frequently, to pitch policy and mold the opinions of the President.