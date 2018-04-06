Latest
Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator, spoke after President Trump made the statement that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
WSJ: Kelly Told Trump Last Week That Pruitt Should Resign
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Frieden addresses the media on the Ebola case in the U.S. at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first confirmed Ebola virus patient in the United States was staying with family members at The Ivy Apartment complex before being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. State and local officials are working with federal officials to monitor other individuals that had contact with the confirmed patient.
Questions Remain In CDC Worker’s Death After Body Found In Atlanta River
Russian Banker Allegedly Under Scrutiny For NRA Ties Slapped With Sanctions
WaPo: Trump Aides Appear On Fox News Show To Influence President’s Thinking

By | April 6, 2018 1:31 pm
President Donald Trump’s aides use Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s show, “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” to catch Trump’s attention and mold his views through his preferred medium, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

They also reportedly make appearances to prevent the President from calling in himself, as he did in late February“Someone has to be on the show every week,” an unnamed official told the Washington Post.“He will listen more when it is on TV,” added an unnamed senior official about pitching policy to the President.

Despite their aversion to extended conversations with the press, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have recently sat down for on-the-record conversations with Pirro, a longtime ally, to promote her new book on the Trump administration.

Pirro’s new book is called “Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy” and will come out in June, according to the Washington Post.

