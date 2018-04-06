WaPo: Trump Aides Appear On Fox News Show To Influence President’s Thinking

President Donald Trump’s aides use Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s show, “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” to catch Trump’s attention and mold his views through his preferred medium, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

They also reportedly make appearances to prevent the President from calling in himself, as he did in late February. “Someone has to be on the show every week,” an unnamed official told the Washington Post.“He will listen more when it is on TV,” added an unnamed senior official about pitching policy to the President.

Despite their aversion to extended conversations with the press, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have recently sat down for on-the-record conversations with Pirro, a longtime ally, to promote her new book on the Trump administration.

Pirro’s new book is called “Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy” and will come out in June, according to the Washington Post.