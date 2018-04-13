WaPo-ABC Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Mueller’s Investigation

A majority of Americans approve of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign in the 2016 election, according to a new Washington Post-ABC poll. Smaller majorities also approve of Mueller looking into President Donald Trump’s businesses and hush money paid to women with whom Trump allegedly had affairs.

Overall, 69 percent of respondents support Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, 64 percent support his probe of Trump’s business dealings, and 58 percent support his investigation into money paid to silence women about their alleged affairs with Trump.

When that data is broken down by respondents’ political allegiences, Republicans disapprove of Mueller’s investigation into all three of those areas by 51 percent, 62 percent, and 64 percent, respectively.

Both Democrats and Independents support all three areas of investigation by sizable margins: Democratic approval tops 80 percent for each focus; Independents support each focus by 70 percent, 65 percent, and 59 percent respectively.

According to the Washington Post, the poll was conducted from Sunday to Wednesday. That means that news of the FBI raid on Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s properties broke during the interviews.