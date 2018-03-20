Politico: Goodlatte Prepping To Subpoena DOJ For IG Review Of Clinton Probe

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is preparing to subpoena documents related to the Justice Department Inspector General’s review of how the FBI handled its 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton, Politico reported Monday evening.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) and another GOP committee source told Politico that Goodlatte’s subpoena is “imminent” and comes as part of Republicans’ frustration with the Department of Justice’s pattern of slow rolling the release of documents related to the review.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’ investigation into the handling of the Clinton probe has already led to the firing of former Deputy Director of the bureau Andrew McCabe Friday, just days before he was scheduled to retire.

Over the weekend, Goodlatte hinted that he might make moves to obtain the documents associated with the review, telling Fox News on Sunday that he wanted to “have those documents” and “actions are going to have to take a new level here very soon.”

