PHOTO: Kushner Departs A Hearing Before Senate Intel Committee

White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, just days after special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference, according to a photo of Kushner departing the closed door hearing posted by BuzzFeed’s Jason Leopold.

