livewire Russia Probe

PHOTO: Kushner Departs A Hearing Before Senate Intel Committee

By
March 28, 2019 12:04 pm

White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, just days after special counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference, according to a photo of Kushner departing the closed door hearing posted by BuzzFeed’s Jason Leopold.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: