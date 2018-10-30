Pence Doubles Down On Claims Of ‘Middle Easterners’ In Caravan

Vice President Mike Pence doubled down on President Trump’s claims that a caravan of Honduran immigrants headed to the U.S.-Mexico border is funded by left-leaning Latin American groups and contains “criminals” and people of Middle Eastern descent, despite Trump’s admission that he had “no proof” to support his claims.

“The caravan that’s making its way north was organized in Honduras, according to what the President of Honduras told me, was organized by left-wing groups, political organizations within Honduras. It was likely financed in part by Venezuela,” he told Politico Playbook Tuesday.

“Whatever the motivation of people in the caravan, we happen to know there are people with serious criminal histories in the caravan, we’ve been told by law enforcement in the region that there are individuals from the Middle East in the caravan,” he added. “The simple fact is that human traffickers and politico leftist organizations in Central America are driving this forward.”