Papadopoulos Says Silence Was Never An Option

As if anyone had any doubts remaining, George Papadopoulos tweeted on Wednesday that “all must be exposed” amid a court battle in which he is petitioning a judge to delay the start of his jail term.

I NEVER flipped against the president. What I did do, however, is expose the corruption of this “investigation” for the world to see. The legacy is what matters now, how history remembers these days. Silence during these critical days was never an option. All must be exposed. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 21, 2018