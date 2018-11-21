livewire Russia Probe

Papadopoulos Says Silence Was Never An Option

By
November 21, 2018 1:44 pm

As if anyone had any doubts remaining, George Papadopoulos tweeted on Wednesday that “all must be exposed” amid a court battle in which he is petitioning a judge to delay the start of his jail term.

