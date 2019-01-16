Ocasio-Cortez To Teach House Dems How To Do The Internet

Latest
By
January 16, 2019 3:57 pm

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who cooks dinner and talks tax policy on Instagram Live while her colleagues are busy carving press releases into stone tablets — is set to give some members of her party a few tips on how to be better online this week.

The House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee invited Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) to speak about their social media presence and share “the most effective ways to engage constituents on Twitter and the importance of digital storytelling,” USA Today reported. 

