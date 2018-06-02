Obama Will Headline DNC, DCCC Fundraisers In CA In Late June

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to headline fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in late June, according to Politico.

The events will serve as the first of many supportive moves the former president plans to make to boost Democrats in the midterm elections.

The DNC fundraiser will be a gala dinner in Los Angeles on June 28, with tickets ranging from $2,700 for general admission and $100,000 for better seating, photos and other benefits. The DCCC event will be held in the Bay Area on June 29, hosted in the private home of Liz Simons and Mark Heising. The fundraiser will also include House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), with tickets starting at $10,000, Politico Playbook reported.

An Obama aide told Politico that he plans to also headline a fundraising event for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.