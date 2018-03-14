Nunberg Still Riding High After His Media Blitz: ‘I Thought It Was Great TV’

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg just can’t stop basking in the afterglow of his media blitz last week, when he declared that he would refuse to comply with a subpoena by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, despite ultimately walking back his declaration.

During a CNN appearance Wednesday morning, Nunberg continued bragging about the “Sam-a-palooza” ratings for which he said he “set a record to be on all sorts of cable shows.”

“By the way, we beat Fox News in every single—we beat Fox News that hour in total and demo,” Nunberg said.

Asked how he’s doing after people became “concerned” following his TV appearances, Nunberg claimed he’s doing “great” despite being “stressed out that day.”

Nunberg then pushed back on the idea that his stress came from being called by Mueller’s investigators.

“It wasn’t because I was called by the special counsel. The voluntary interview is actually more stressful than the grand jury testimony because in the grand jury all they want is the information,” Nunberg said. “I want to say, too, they’ve never asked me for my opinion, and especially in front of this grand jury. They’ve never asked that—facts, facts, facts. What do you know firsthand? No hearsay, no even double hearsay.”

Nunberg admitted that he probably “did too many interviews at that point, but it was a fun day.”

“We’re still talking about it,” Nunberg said. “I don’t want to keep repeating the line, ‘Oh, Sam had a TV meltdown.’ I thought it was great TV.”