‘I Was Playing Everywhere’: Ex-Trump Aide Loved His Cable News Blitz

Sam Nunberg, the former Trump campaign aide who spent Monday afternoon and evening telling several cable news shows that he would refuse to comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller, told Bloomberg News Wednesday that he enjoyed his evening in the spotlight.

“I don’t feel exploited,” Nunberg told Bloomberg News. “I was playing everywhere.”

“I was trending No. 1 on Twitter from a couch in my office,” he added.

After Nunberg proudly publicized his planned defiance of Mueller in a series of bizarre interviews, he decided he would comply with the subpoena after all. That came after Nunberg as he called the White House press secretary a “fat slob” and said it would be “funny” if he were arrested.

Cable news networks’ eagerness to bring Nunberg onto their shows as he ranted about the arduous process of complying with a subpoena prompted some criticism. But it seems Nunberg was please with his short-lived fame.