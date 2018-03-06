After TV Media Blitz Blasting Mueller Subpoena, Nunberg Says He’ll Comply

After former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg gave a series of bizarre interviews on cable news shows declaring that he would refused to comply with a subpoena with special counsel Robert Mueller, Nunberg finally relented on Monday night and said he would ultimately cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

“I’m going to end up cooperating with them,” he told the Associated Press.

Nunberg’s conclusion that he should comply with Mueller’s subpoena for his communications with Trump and several key campaign aides came only after a defiant round of interviews in which he brushed off the possibility of going to jail for ignoring the special counsel’s subpoena.

In his first television interview, with MSNBC’s Katy Tur, Nunberg said that Mueller’s document request was “ridiculous” and that he didn’t want to spend 80 hours digging through his emails. He told Tur that it would be “really, really funny” if investigators tried to arrest him over his refusal to comply.

Throughout Monday evening, Nunberg gave several more interviews, which quickly went off the rails. He called White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “joke” and a “fat slob,” referred to Carter Page as a “moron,” and suggested President Donald Trump knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that his son and son-in-law attended with a Kremlin-linked lawyer.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber Monday evening, it appeared Nunberg was beginning to realize the gravity of his refusal to cooperate with Mueller’s subpoena. He asked a panelist on the show whether he would really go to jail for refusing to cooperate.

Talking to the AP Monday night, Nunberg said he would be more willing to comply with Mueller’s document request if investigators ask for fewer emails.

“I’m happy if the scope changes and if they send me a subpoena that doesn’t include Carter Page,” he said, adding that he never communicated with Page.