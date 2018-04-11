NRCC Chairman: ‘There Won’t Be A Lot’ More House GOP Retirements

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, House Republicans’ campaign arm, said Wednesday there would be more retirement announcements ahead from among his ranks — but fewer than 10.

“I am convinced that there won’t be a lot of other retirements coming,” the chairman, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) told MSNBC’s Chick

“Okay, but you don’t rule out that more may come,” Todd responded. “But you think you will keep it under ten?”

“Oh, I think for sure,” Stivers said. “You know, I thought there would be potentially two more.”

“I knew about Dennis, he and I had been talking since January,” Stivers said, a reference to Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL), who announced his retirement today, as did House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI ).

