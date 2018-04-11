Another One Bites The Dust: GOP Rep. Dennis Ross Announces Retirement

Yet another House Republican, Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL), announced his retirement from Congress Wednesday.

The announcement comes as dozens of Ross’ Republican colleges, most recently House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), have done the same in recent months.

“After thoughtful prayer and consideration, my wife Cindy and I decided that I will not seek re-election for a fifth term in office,” Ross said in a statement. He added that he looked forward to practicing law and “pursing opportunities to increase civic education for our youth, and young adults, and with that encourage more engagement and participation of future generations in government.”

I’ve been honored to serve my community in Congress. Cindy & I have decided that I will not seek re-election. I look forward to continued public service in my next chapter, where I will return to the practice of law and will pursue opportunities to increase civic education. pic.twitter.com/hI7MDDcjbd — Dennis Ross (@RepDennisRoss) April 11, 2018

Ross is one of several senior deputy whips under House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (R-NC).

“I’m not angry,” Ross told CNN’s Kate Bolduan in an interview an hour after his announcement. “I’m not upset with anybody. I believe that my seat will continue to be Republican. It’s a good — demographics of conservatives.”

Bolduan asked how much “President Trump and the culture in Washington right now, how divisive it is” played a roll in the congressman’s decision.

“That does play a factor,” Ross, who announced his support of Trump’s bid for the presidency in May 2016, spoke at a Trump campaign rally and served on Trump’s transition team, said.

He added: “We’ve got to focus on bringing civility and respect back, and as much as I would like to do it from the pulpit of the Congress, I would be tainted with having an agenda that would suit a particular group. This way I can do it in a fashion that I think reinstates the fundamentals of our democracy, that require some respect, some decorum.”