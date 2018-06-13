Report: NRA Quietly Deletes Lawmakers’ Past Ratings From Site

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has quietly deleted its records of lawmakers’ past ratings by the gun group.

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump flagged the change on Tuesday. NRA members can still view current grades, but the drop-down menu no longer lists previous years.

NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker told the Post that he was likely just experiencing an “IT glitch,” but an unnamed NRA employee confirmed that the past grades had been removed.

“I think our enemies were using that,” he told the Post.

Baker told TPM that “the old grades are no longer relevant” because the rating system serves as an election guide for its members.

The development, highlighted by the anonymous staffer’s comment, signals that a positive rating from the hardline pro-gun group could be becoming a scarlet letter for politicians as gun control activists gain momentum in the wake of the Parkland high school shooting massacre.

GOP Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) scrubbed his A/A+ NRA grade and pro-gun stance from his campaign site, TPM reported in March. Bishop’s campaign spokesman insisted that the change merely “reflects an update” for the congressman, not a change in position.

This story has been updated with the NRA’s statement to TPM.