Nikki Haley Attacks Grammys, Clinton For ‘Fire And Fury’ Sketch

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped the Grammys and, inadvertently, Hillary Clinton in a tweet Sunday night, claiming the awards show was ruining “great music with trash.”

“Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it,” she said, criticizing comedian James Corden’s sketch, which mockingly auditioned voice actors to read Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book. Clinton was the final person to “audition” to read the controversial book in the pre-recorded sketch, which was met with roaring applause from the largely celebrity audience.

Clinton was then declared the “winner” of the audition, a double entendre — Clinton is already a Grammy winner for her 1997 reading of her book “It Takes A Village.”

But Haley wasn’t keen on the joke, tweeting Sunday the skit “killed” the whole show for her.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

As a close associate of President Donald Trump, it’s not unusual that Haley would be critical of the awards show, which has become increasingly political since Trump took office. But Haley has a personal ire with Wolff and the contents of “Fire and Fury” — Wolff has been claiming for weeks that Trump and Halley are having an affair, which the UN ambassador last week called “disgusting.”