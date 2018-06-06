Latest
23 mins ago
Giuliani: Kim Jong Un Got On ‘Hands And Knees And Begged’ Trump For Meeting
2 hours ago
Melania Trump Makes First Appearance Outside WH Since ‘Little Rough Patch’
2 hours ago
Pruitt Aide Resigns, EPA Calls Reporter Who Broke The Story ‘Piece Of Trash’
livewire

Nicolle Wallace: Trump Watches ‘Morning Joe’ Every Day ‘Like A Slave’

By | June 6, 2018 5:03 pm

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace weighed in on President Trump’s latest complaints about the press on Wednesday by reminding viewers of Trump’s malicious comment about fellow MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski last summer.

Trump claimed Brzezinski got a face lift and was part of a “poorly rated” show. Wallace took issue with Trump’s claim that he doesn’t watch the program.

“He watches every day like a slave,” she said.

Watch:

 

More Livewire
View All
Comments