Nicolle Wallace: Trump Watches ‘Morning Joe’ Every Day ‘Like A Slave’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace weighed in on President Trump’s latest complaints about the press on Wednesday by reminding viewers of Trump’s malicious comment about fellow MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski last summer.

Trump claimed Brzezinski got a face lift and was part of a “poorly rated” show. Wallace took issue with Trump’s claim that he doesn’t watch the program.

“He watches every day like a slave,” she said.

Watch: