New Trump Financial Disclosure Shows Six-Figure Payment To Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump on Wednesday released his annual financial disclosure, including in it a note that he paid his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, back for an expense listed at between “$100,001–250,000.”

The note appeared to reflect the hush money payment Cohen sent adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, and for which, according to Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump paid Cohen back personally.

Read Trump’s financial disclosure here.

Despite Trump’s claim in a footnote attached to the payment that it was “not required to be disclosed as ‘reportable liabilities’” — in other words, that Trump contests it was not technically a debt he owed Cohen — the Office of Government Ethics said differently.

A note by “Reviewing Officials” at the Office of Government Ethics on the disclosure reads: “OGE has concluded that the information related to the payment made by Mr. Cohen is required to be reported and that the information provided meets the disclosure requirement for a reportable liability.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.