New Filing Shows Russian Oligarch Tied To Putin Loaned Manafort $10 Million

A Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin loaned jailed former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort $10 million, Reuters reported.

In a recently unsealed copy of a search warrant application, an FBI agent reportedly claimed he had reviewed tax returns for a Manafort-owned company and saw Oleg Deripaska had loaned Manafort the cash. That July 2017 search warrant application was approved and led to a predawn search of Manafort’s Virginia home, which has provided crucial evidence for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Manafort is currently in custody for witness tampering while he awaits trial for failing to register as a foreign agent and a slew of other financial crimes unearthed by Mueller’s probe.

The search warrant application, which was unsealed Wednesday, also revealed that Deripaska funded some of Manafort’s work as a consultant in the Ukraine.

Deripaska is one of the Russian oligarchs the U.S. sanctioned in April.

