Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issued a statement on Monday evening calling for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, to testify under oath.

.⁦@lisamurkowski⁩ joins Collins in calling for Ford and Kavanaugh to speak under oath. pic.twitter.com/GnCLfVzOiA — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) September 17, 2018