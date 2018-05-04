Missouri Lawmakers Schedule Special Session To Debate Impeaching Greitens

The Republican-majority Missouri House and Senate have set a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens (R) who has been hit with multiple criminal charges, according to a Friday Washington Post report.

Next month, Greitens will go on trial for a felony charge stemming from a photo he allegedly took of a naked woman with whom he was having an affair to use as blackmail to ensure her silence. Last month, he was hit with two felony charges for using the donor list of a veteran charity to fundraise for his campaign without getting the organization’s permission.

According to the Washington Post, House Speaker Todd Richardson said that this is the first time in history that Missouri’s state government has called a special session. It is reportedly slated to begin on May 18.