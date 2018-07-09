Stephen Miller Threw Away $80 Worth Of Sushi When Confronted

White House aide Stephen Miller recounted a story to colleagues when he was so upset at being confronted by a hostile bartender that he threw away $80 of takeout sushi, according to a Monday Washington Post report.

He reportedly had gathered his maritime feast and left the restaurant only to hear his name called from behind him. He turned around to face a bartender who had followed him out. Miller said that the bartender stuck up his middle fingers and hollered curses.

Distraught, Miller dumped the sushi in the trash.

Many Trump administration officials and other Republicans have faced public protests in recent weeks, largely focused on their roles in family separations at the border.