Boston MA 4/3/18 Councilor Ayanna Pressley speaking at a congressional forum in the Greene Theater at Emerson College.
After New York’s Electoral Upset, Eyes Turn To Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley
Bill Shine Will Tag Along With Trump For Meeting With Putin
Giuliani: Trump Told Comey To Give Flynn ‘A Break’ During Probe
livewire

‘Where Are The Babies, Mitch?’: McConnell Confronted At Restaurant

By | July 9, 2018 7:11 am

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) left a restaurant in Louisville Saturday, a crowd of protestors followed him through the parking lot, chanting about ICE and the border crisis.

At the time, per the Washington Post, hundreds of protestors were posted up outside of the nearby Louisville Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office.

A handful of protestors waited outside the restaurant, crying “where are the children?” and “vote you out” and “where are the babies, Mitch?”

One man lobbed personal insults, saying “we know where you live” and calling the Senator a “turtle head.”

Per the Post, another man drove up in a convertible after McConnell and his dining companions silently got into their car and left. He angrily addressed the protestors, saying: “Let them live their lives. It’s none of your fucking business.”

This is not the first time McConnell has faced public protests in recent days, as he and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were confronted at Georgetown University by a group of students over the family separations.

Protestors have been favoring the public showdowns since the family separations became widely publicized, addressing many Trump administration officials while they were out to eat.

