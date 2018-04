Conservative Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) pushed back on Republicans’ hesitancy to offer full throated support of President Donald Trump’s 2020 bid on Thursday, telling CNN that that is “not something I’m hearing back home in my district.”

Meadows pushes back on Corker, Johnson, other GOPers waffling on Trump 2020: "That's not what I'm hearing" pic.twitter.com/fy9xbFK2co — Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond) April 19, 2018