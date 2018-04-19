Latest
Protesters gather on April 16, 2018 for ongoing protest at the Starbucks location in Center City Philadelphia, PA where days earlier two black men were arrested.
Men Arrested At Starbucks Recall Doing 'Nothing Wrong' When Reported To Cops
57-Year-Old Bureaucrat Replaces Raul Castro As Cuba's President
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Cohen Drops Defamation Lawsuits Against BuzzFeed, Dossier Firm
Johnson, Other GOPers: It’s ‘ Too Early’ To Talk About Backing Trump In 2020

By | April 19, 2018 9:48 am
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), along with a slew of other Republicans interviewed by CNN, dodged questions about whether President Donald Trump had their support in the next presidential election, with Johnson claiming it’s “way too early” to talk Trump 2020.

“Chris, you know it’s way too early to be talking about 2020,” he said Thursday, responding to CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “It could be a completely different world in 2020. We have a 2018 election first. So, you know, listen, I understand the kind of ’gotcha’ question you’re engaging here. But it’s just way too early to even be talking about it.”

Johnson’s not alone, according to CNN’s Manu Raju, who said Thursday he interviewed more than two dozen lawmakers — including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) — who were all either uncertain about whether Trump would run or said it was too early to offer blanket support for the President. This comes despite Trump’s clear reelection fundraising and campaign rallies.

Outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) — a vocal Trump critic — took his party’s loose support for the President even further, telling CNN Thursday morning that it “very questionable” if Trump even runs in 2020.

“I have no idea who’s going to run for president in 2020 and I’m not about to say who I will support for that, so we have no idea who’s going to run,” Corker said. “Whether the President runs again or not is questionable, candidly.”

“Why wouldn’t he?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked.

“I don’t know, why would he?” Corker said.

Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
