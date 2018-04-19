McDougal’s Lawyer Says She Could Still Sue Trump If He Calls Her A Liar

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal reached a settlement with the publisher of the National Enquirer on Wednesday releasing her from her hush agreement, but her lawyer said Thursday morning that McDougal will still defend herself if President Donald Trump goes after her credibility.

“If Donald Trump tweets tomorrow and starts saying that she’s a liar, I feel pretty confident that action will be taken. She is going to defend herself, but she also cares about her privacy and her life” McDougal’s lawyer, Peter Stris, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Part of getting out of this contract is feeling like if she needs to defend herself, she can.”

Stris also said Wednesday night during Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show that while McDougal has settled her issues with American Media, Inc. (AMI), he believes that Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen and Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented her while negotiating the contract with AMI, may still face consequences for their alleged involvement.

“Keith Davidson and Michael Cohen are carved out of this lawsuit. We’ll see where things go,” Stris told Maddow. “I’m very confidant that Michael Cohen and Keith Davidson will have to account for the things they have done.”

McDougal sued AMI in March demanding to be released from the contract she signed with the Trump-friendly media company shortly before the 2016 election. The agreement barred McDougal from sharing her story about her alleged affair with Trump in other publications, but AMI never ran a story on the alleged affair. In the lawsuit, McDougal alleged that Cohen was secretly involved in negotiating her contract with AMI. Cohen and Davidson were also involved in negotiating the hush agreement barring porn actress Stormy Daniels from discussing her alleged affair with Trump.

Watch Stris’ interview on MSNBC: