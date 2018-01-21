Latest
McConnell Pushes Back On Trump Tweet Urging GOPers To Use ‘Nuclear Option’

By | January 21, 2018 10:24 am
on January 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday pushed back on President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Senate Republicans should change the chamber’s rules to pass a long-term spending bill with 51 votes if negotiations remain fruitless.

“The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation,” a spokesperson for McConnell told TPM in an email.

Trump on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to “go to 51%” if negotiations regarding the ongoing government shutdown remain in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, the White House blamed Senate Democrats for the shutdown, while Democrats blamed Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress and the White House, for their failure to strike a deal.

This post has been updated.

