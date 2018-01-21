McConnell Pushes Back On Trump Tweet Urging GOPers To Use ‘Nuclear Option’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday pushed back on President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Senate Republicans should change the chamber’s rules to pass a long-term spending bill with 51 votes if negotiations remain fruitless.

“The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation,” a spokesperson for McConnell told TPM in an email.

Trump on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to “go to 51%” if negotiations regarding the ongoing government shutdown remain in a stalemate.

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

Meanwhile, the White House blamed Senate Democrats for the shutdown, while Democrats blamed Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress and the White House, for their failure to strike a deal.

