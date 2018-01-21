Latest
on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
21 mins ago
Schumer Knocks Trump’s ‘Inability To Clinch A Deal’ Amid Shutdown
2 hours ago
Ryan Says House Will Pass Short-Term Spending Bill If Senate Gets It Through
on January 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
4 hours ago
McConnell Pushes Back On Trump Tweet Urging GOPers To Use ‘Nuclear Option’
livewire

Trump: If Shutdown Stalemate Goes On, Senate Should Use ‘Nuclear Option’

By | January 21, 2018 8:58 am
on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed for Senate Republicans to use the “nuclear option” and change the chamber’s rules to pass a spending bill with a simple majority if congressional deadlock continues while the government is shut down.

“If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!” Trump tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Saturday said that Trump had “not called” him to negotiate.

“They say they’re not negotiating. That’s foolish,” Schumer said. “We haven’t heard from them.”

Also on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Senate will vote Monday at 1 a.m. on a short-term spending bill that would fund the government for three weeks.

More Livewire
View All