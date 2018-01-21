Trump: If Shutdown Stalemate Goes On, Senate Should Use ‘Nuclear Option’

President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed for Senate Republicans to use the “nuclear option” and change the chamber’s rules to pass a spending bill with a simple majority if congressional deadlock continues while the government is shut down.

“If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!” Trump tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Saturday said that Trump had “not called” him to negotiate.

“They say they’re not negotiating. That’s foolish,” Schumer said. “We haven’t heard from them.”

Also on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Senate will vote Monday at 1 a.m. on a short-term spending bill that would fund the government for three weeks.