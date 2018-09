Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that Senate Republicans are facing a “storm” in the 2018 elections and listed several races that are tough for the GOP.

“All of them too close to call and every one of them like a knife fight in an alley. Just a brawl in every one of those places. I hope when the smoke clears that we’ll still have a majority in the Senate,” he told reporters in Kentucky.

Watch the clip via WAVE: