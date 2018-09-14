Manafort Lawyer: Plea Deal Was For ‘Conduct That Dates Back Many Years’

Following Friday’s announcement of Paul Manafort’s cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors, his attorney, Kevin Downing, made remarks outside D.C.’s federal courthouse.

Manafort's lawyer Kevin Downing addressed reporters outside the courthouse: "Tough day for Mr. Manafort but he's accepted responsibility." Manafort will remain in jail while he cooperates with prosecutors. Story: https://t.co/NdNQQJz7I3 pic.twitter.com/S4ixv3snKd — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 14, 2018