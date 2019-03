A picture of a man identified as Andrew Graystone by the BBC went viral Saturday, in which he’s standing outside a Manchester mosque during prayers to keep watch.

Outside a mosque in Manchester today… pic.twitter.com/m3CeaBTgEg — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) March 15, 2019

Graystone held a sign reading “you are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray.”

The display comes the day after a massacre in New Zealand left at least 49 people dead.