Lewandowski Joins Trump On Trip Just Days After Mocking Girl With Down Syndrome

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski accompanied the President on a trip to the Nevada GOP convention Saturday just days after Lewandowski mocked a girl with Down syndrome on national television.

A pool report from Joint Base Andrews Saturday morning, where the President and several others would board Air Force One for the trip to Nevada, read: “Corey Lewandowski is also along for the trip. He dropped by to say hello to the pool.”

A pool report later in the day added: “Corey Lewandowski circulated in the crowd as POTUS was in the supporter roundtable, receiving a celebrity welcome, with dozens of GOP convention attendees taking photos/selfies with him.”

In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Lewandowski replied with a sarcastic “Womp womp!” after another guest, Democratic operative Zac Petkanas, told the story of a 10-year-old Mexican girl with Down syndrome who had been separated from her mother after they were apprehended while crossing the border.

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

Lewandowski has refused to apologize. “I never meant to insult anybody with Down syndrome. And who I was talking to was Zac. And I understand what the perception is here and what the media wants to talk about,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

In May, Lewandowski accepted a job with Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee, Great America PAC. The same month, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Lewandowski was advising T-Mobile. Neither has commented on his recent Fox News appearance.

The speakers bureau Leading Authorities, Inc., however, did drop Lewandowski.