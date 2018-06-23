Latest
on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
8 hours ago
DOJ Gives Congress New Classified Documents On Russia Probe
9 hours ago
Report: Trump Told Advisers ‘My People Love’ The Family Separation Policy
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
11 hours ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: VA Restaurant Kicked Me Out ‘Because I Work For POTUS’
livewire

Lewandowski Joins Trump On Trip Just Days After Mocking Girl With Down Syndrome

By | June 23, 2018 5:49 pm
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski accompanied the President on a trip to the Nevada GOP convention Saturday just days after Lewandowski mocked a girl with Down syndrome on national television.

A pool report from Joint Base Andrews Saturday morning, where the President and several others would board Air Force One for the trip to Nevada, read: “Corey Lewandowski is also along for the trip. He dropped by to say hello to the pool.”

A pool report later in the day added: “Corey Lewandowski circulated in the crowd as POTUS was in the supporter roundtable, receiving a celebrity welcome, with dozens of GOP convention attendees taking photos/selfies with him.”

In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Lewandowski replied with a sarcastic “Womp womp!” after another guest, Democratic operative Zac Petkanas, told the story of a 10-year-old Mexican girl with Down syndrome who had been separated from her mother after they were apprehended while crossing the border.

Lewandowski has refused to apologize. “I never meant to insult anybody with Down syndrome. And who I was talking to was Zac. And I understand what the perception is here and what the media wants to talk about,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

In May, Lewandowski accepted a job with Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee, Great America PAC. The same month, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Lewandowski was advising T-Mobile. Neither has commented on his recent Fox News appearance.

The speakers bureau Leading Authorities, Inc., however, did drop Lewandowski.

More Livewire
View All
Comments