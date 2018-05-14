Latest
livewire

Lewandowski Joins Pence's Political Action Committee

May 14, 2018 4:15 pm
AP

Trump loyalist and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski announced Monday that he would join Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee, Great America Committee.

Fox News first reported the news, which Lewandowski then confirmed in a tweet.

The New York Times reported that the hire was an attempt by unnamed “Pence allies” totamp down any suspicions of disunity” between Pence and Trump.

Great America’s co-founder, Pence chief of staff Nick Ayers, told Bloomberg last year that planning for it had begun in December, weeks after Trump’s electoral victory.

As a leadership PAC, Great America Committee must comply with contribution and spending limits and maintain public records of its donors. It can use its funds to help other candidates and political parties. Pence has so far used the vehicle to contribute to dozens of House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates.

Lewandowski was fired as Trump’s campaign manager in June of 2016. He was charged in assaulting a reporter, Breitbart’s Michelle Fields, in March of that year. Charges were dropped in mid-April. In December of last year, singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of sexually assaulting her the previous month.

After the election, Lewandowski started a lobbying and consulting firm that he eventually left after facing allegations that the was simply selling access to the President.

A couple months later, in August of last year, Lewandowski was hired as a senior adviser and spokesman for the super PAC “America First Action.”

This post has been updated.

