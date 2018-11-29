Kremlin: Putin ‘Will Have A Couple Extra Hours’ Due To Trump Cancellation

The Kremlin responded Thursday to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would cancel his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the the G20 summit.

“We’re flying to Argentina. We’ve only seen the tweet and reports. We don’t have any official information,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Interfax, as quoted by the Financial Times.

“If that’s the case, the president will have a couple extra hours in his schedule for useful meetings on the sidelines of the summit,” Peskov added while calling for “dialogue” between the countries.