livewire

In Sudden Reversal, Trump Cancels Putin Meeting At G-20

By
November 29, 2018 11:41 am

President Donald Trump seems to have changed his mind suddenly on meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit.

Trump still planned to attend the meeting as recently as the press gaggle before he boarded Air Force One Thursday morning.

He has largely held back on condemning Putin over his aggression in the Ukraine, offering only lukewarm criticism.

