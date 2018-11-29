In Sudden Reversal, Trump Cancels Putin Meeting At G-20

President Donald Trump seems to have changed his mind suddenly on meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit.

….in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Trump still planned to attend the meeting as recently as the press gaggle before he boarded Air Force One Thursday morning.

He has largely held back on condemning Putin over his aggression in the Ukraine, offering only lukewarm criticism.