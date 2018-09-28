Klobuchar: Kavanaugh ‘Would’ve Thrown Me Out’ Of Courtroom If I Acted Like Him

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told the “Today” show on Friday that Brett Kavanaugh’s behavior wouldn’t be admissible in a courtroom.

Klobuchar was reacting to Kavanaugh’s defiant behavior during his hearing on Thursday, in which he turned a question around to ask her if she had ever been “blackout” drunk.

“What I was thinking is, if he was a judge in a courtroom and I had acted like that — and this is like our courtroom, right? — he would’ve thrown me out,” she said.