David Duke Gives Ingraham’s Anti-Immigrant Speech A Thumbs Up

Former top Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke gave Fox News’ host Laura Ingraham’s anti-immigrant monologue his ringing endorsement on Wednesday night, before deleting the tweet.

NEW: David Duke endorsed Laura Ingraham’s immigration rant in now-deleted tweet https://t.co/DClryJzwGn pic.twitter.com/tUleqkOwHM — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) August 9, 2018

At the end of a Wednesday monologue mocking presumed New York 14th District representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ingraham delivered a xenophobic and racist screed saying that the “America we know and love” is no more due to immigration.

“Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people and they are changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like,” she said. “Much of this is related to both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”