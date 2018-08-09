Ingraham: The ‘America We Know And Love’ Is Gone Due To Immigration

Fox News host Laura Ingraham delivered a monologue Wednesday night attacking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the presumed next representative for the 14th District of New York.

Though her choice of target is nothing new—Ocasio-Cortez is a favorite Fox News boogyman—the end of her speech digressed into a racist and xenophobic screed about how the current state of America has been brought about by “demographic changes” “none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”

“In some parts of the country it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people and they are changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like,” she said. “From Virginia to California we see stark examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed. Much of this is related to both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”

“Remember the old Democrats…They used to think that borders mattered. But the new activists believe enforcing immigration laws is essentially an ongoing human rights violation. Of course they want to abolish I.C.E. and so forth,” she continued. “Today we were reminded again of why our law has to be enforced, borders strengthened and the wall built, loopholes closed and sanctuary city policies ended once and for all.”

