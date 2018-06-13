Latest
livewire

Kim Has Accepted Trump’s Invite To Visit Washington

By | June 13, 2018 8:37 am
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to come to Washington, according to North Korea’s Central News Agency and first picked up by Agence France-Presse Tuesday.

Trump had said Tuesday that he “absolutely” planned to invite Kim to the White House and that he would be willing to travel to Pyongyang as well.

Details of the meeting are not yet known, though it’s unsurprising that Trump would want another meeting with Kim, seeming to take to the dictator and showering him with praise after the United States-North Korea summit this week.

